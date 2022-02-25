Advertisement

ACPS superintendent “concerned” with contract talks at upcoming school board meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an interview with TV20, Alachua County superintendent Carlee Simon spoke about feeling uneasy with her contract being the primary focus of next week’s school board meeting.

Simon says she feels she and her team deserve more time, considering the hardships the district went through during the pandemic.

“I am very concerned in the sense that I believe in the work that I’m doing, I believe I have more work to do, and so I’m hoping the board sees it that way as well. I think we have had enough disruption in our lives for the past couple of years to last us a long time, it would be nice to be able to continue the good work.”

Three of the board’s five members gave Simon less than satisfactory scores on their evaluations of her performance, prompting the discussion.

The meeting will be Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Alumni at a historic high school in lake city reunited for a special dedication
Alumni at an old historic high school in Lake City reunited for a special dedication
The group of truckers are traveling from California to Washington DC to advocate for freedoms.
The national trucker convoy traveled through a North Central Florida rest stop
trucker convoy
trucker convoy
An Alachua County organization is open for scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now open thanks to an Alachua county organization
An Alachua County organization is open for scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now open thanks to an Alachua county organization