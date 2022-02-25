ACPS superintendent “concerned” with contract talks at upcoming school board meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an interview with TV20, Alachua County superintendent Carlee Simon spoke about feeling uneasy with her contract being the primary focus of next week’s school board meeting.

Simon says she feels she and her team deserve more time, considering the hardships the district went through during the pandemic.

“I am very concerned in the sense that I believe in the work that I’m doing, I believe I have more work to do, and so I’m hoping the board sees it that way as well. I think we have had enough disruption in our lives for the past couple of years to last us a long time, it would be nice to be able to continue the good work.”

Three of the board’s five members gave Simon less than satisfactory scores on their evaluations of her performance, prompting the discussion.

The meeting will be Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Florida parents oppose Putting Parents First proposal in Zoom press conference

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.