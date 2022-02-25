Bell FFA hosts annual plant sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bell FFA hosted their annual plant sale today at the middle and high school.

People across Gilchrist County and other areas chose from nearly 50 different plants, ranging mainly from flowers to shrubs.

Organizers of the sale say azaleas are among their most popular item at the sale, because it blooms before many other plants.

All proceeds from the sale go directly back into the schools FFA program for students. This allows them to attend valuable opportunities.

Brett Wasden, Bell agriscience teacher and FFA advisor, says the program is “doing instrumental work that allows students to travel to these leadership conventions and expos because they’re being exposed to careers and employers across the country and networking with individuals that are going to allow them to get careers in the future.”

Wasden estimates the plant sale will bring in a profit of nearly $10,000.

The plant sale also runs tomorrow from 8 AM to 5 PM and plate lunches will be available from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.