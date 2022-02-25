Bracelets were created to raise money for Taylor County deputy that was shot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday night, Taylor County Sheriff Deputy Troy Anderson’s family and friends got the call no law enforcement family ever wants to get. That he had been shot three times by 33-year-old Gregory Miedema.

“When we got the call for that whole ordeal it kind of hits a little different because troy’s a family member. But to see everybody in the state start to come together for his family it’s remarkable,” said Dixie County sheriff deputy Derrick Parker.

Anderson was flown to UF Health Shands where sheriff’s office officials said he is in stable condition but has a long road to recovery. Now brackets are being made to help raise money for him and his family.

“I want to do something for Troy’s family to help him out. I decided this morning, I went for a three-mile run and decided halfway through it it’s a good idea to just make bracelets,” said Parker.

Anderson was formerly a Cross City Police Officer and people said he was an overall good guy.

“He was a friendly guy, outgoing, he loved the kids he would always stop in the neighborhood and play basketball and football with the kids. Whatever he saw them doing he would get out and play with them. We’re all praying for him and hopefully he’ll make a full recovery,” said Michael Carter.

In less than a day, more than 160 brackets have been purchased. They cost $5 with all the proceeds going to Anderson’s wife.

To order your bracelet you can call Deputy Derrick Parker (706) 982-1551.

