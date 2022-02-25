Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission postpones discussion on old Fire Station 1 until August

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners delayed a decision on what to do with the old Fire Station 1 building in downtown Gainesville.

Commissioners unanimously voted to have city staff bring back proposals for either a mixed-used public-private partnership, raze the existing building or sell the property.

One condition is that the University of Florida’s proposal to have an art and research center in the building be included.

City staff will present their plans at the first meeting in August.

