Gainesville City Commission postpones discussion on old Fire Station 1 until August

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners delayed a decision on what to do with the old Fire Station 1 building in downtown Gainesville.

Commissioners unanimously voted to have city staff bring back proposals for either a mixed-used public-private partnership, raze the existing building or sell the property.

One condition is that the University of Florida’s proposal to have an art and research center in the building be included.

City staff will present their plans at the first meeting in August.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters honored for deployment to Surfside

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.