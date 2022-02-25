The Gainesville Sunrise Rotary Club Murder Mystery Dinner raised more than $20,000 with proceeds going to the Rotary Foundation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than $20,000 was raised at Thursday night’s Gainesville Sunrise Rotary Club Murder Mystery Dinner.

This is was their first dinner theater.

All proceeds from the event go to the Rotary Foundation, which funds projects like Climb for Cancer Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio emmceed the event.

