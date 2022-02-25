Gainesville’s Adam Christensen pulls bid for Agricultural Commissioner due to age requirement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville resident Adam Christensen’s bid for state ag commissioner has ended.

He doesn’t qualify for the role due to the age requirement being 30 years old.

The 28-year-old won’t turn 30 until October 2023.

Democrat Ryan Morales of Clermont is running and Florida state senate president Wilton Simpson of the GOP are both on the ballot so far.

