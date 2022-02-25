No. 15 Gator women stumble at Vandy, 63-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -In a season that has demonstrated much promise, the Florida women’s basketball team hit a roadblock on Thursday, falling to Vanderbilt, a team the Gators led by seven games in the SEC standings, 63-59. No. 15 Florida (20-8 overall, 10-5 SEC) committed an SEC season-high 28 turnovers in the loss.

The loss was the second straight for the Gators and it cost Florida a seventh SEC road victory, which would have been a program record. Kiki Smith scored 18 points, while Zippy Broughton poured in 14 and Nina Rickards added 12.

The Commodores (13-16 overall, 4-11 SEC) were lead by Sacha Washington’s 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordyn Cambridge delivered a stat line of 14 points, 6 steals, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Florida returns home for its regular season finale on Sunday at noon versus Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.