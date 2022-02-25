Advertisement

North Central Florida representative Al Lawson honors civil rights icon Claudette Colvin

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Al Lawson wants to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Claudette Colvin.

On March 2, 1955, 15-year-old Colvin refused to give up her seat to a white person on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

She was arrested for disobeying segregation laws nine months before Rosa Parks’ arrest.

Lawson says “she exemplified bravery at a young age which set the precedent for other notable figures.”

