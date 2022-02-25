Ocala man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after he is accused of having sex with a minor.

According to Marion County sheriff’s deputies, 48-year old Jason Volkman was arrested on Thursday after the day prior a child spoke of the abuse.

The child said that Volkman drugged, gave them alcohol, and he sexually assaulted them four times.

Volkman, who is an attorney, is being charged on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor among other charges.

