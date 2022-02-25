Ocala police are searching for a missing teen and her baby
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen and her 6-month old baby.
Police say 16-year-old Jania Murry ran away from her home in southwest Ocala with her young daughter.
They say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink shorts and was carrying her daughter in a car seat.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call OPD.
