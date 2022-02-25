Advertisement

Questions left unanswered as FL nears 2 year anniversary of COVID

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Next week will mark two years since the first cases of COVID-19 were found in the state.

On March 1st, 2020, the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. Since then, 68,902 people have died in Florida due to the virus.

Officials with the Marion County Health Department said, last week the county recorded it’s lowest COVID-19 positivity rate so far this year.

“It’s a welcomed change for the community and for our providers,” Marion-DOH Administrator, Mark Lander said.

At AdventHealth Ocala, 29 people out of about 300 at the hospital this week have COVID.

“We’re seeing less people who are passing away because of COVID and we’re reaching a point where people who do pass away and are COVID positive, may have passed away from something else,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer, Michael Torres said, “when we talk about endemicity, or something becoming endemic, it’s clear that the Omnicrom variant is probably the first step towards this becoming an endemic illness.”

But it’s likely not going to be the last variant, that’s why they said we still need to be cautious.

“We need to keep in mind level of cases, we need to keep these masks in our pocket both literally and figuratively for when we need them. we still don’t know where this is going to settle in, right so you know, at some point will COVID be seasonal, we don’t know yet and there is that possibility,” UF Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Cindy Prins said.

But in the meantime, Lander said, there are several things we can do to make the journey a little easier.

“Focus on your personal health. There’s way to build your immune system up, diet, exercise, vitamins that can be taken,” he said.

A focus on my health, and your health.

