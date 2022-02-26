Advertisement

Fallen soldier Clarence Williams III was remembered by family, friends and bikers

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORANGE LAKE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been ten years since Army Specialist Clarence Williams III and five of his fellow soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice. When they were killed by a roadside bomb.

His mom Talisa Williams said her son was always loved.

“Even in school coming up they loved him. Clarence was the type of young man who didn’t see color all he saw was love. If you did wrong he would forgive you.”

More than 60 bikers came from as far away as North Carolina, Tennessee, and even Oregon. The ride to Williams’s grandparent’s home was made by members of Tribute To The Troops to show their respect to the family.

“He loved hunting wild hogs and fishing. This is his pathfinder that he was going to make a big mud vehicle out of when he got back from Afghanistan. He’s the kind of guy that if you met him you would instantly love him,” said Rockie Lynne the founder of Tribute to the Troops.

Williams was known for always being a joyful man of faith.

“He would give you the shirt off of his back. I remember when he was stationed in El Paso, Texas, there was a young man that needed a battery for his vehicle, he gave that young man a battery for his vehicle,” said Williams mom.

A plaque and challenge coins were given to the family. You can drive by HWY 318 in Orange Lake where the road bears Williams’s name. As Clarence Williams III will never be forgotten.

