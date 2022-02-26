Florida loses road match to Maryland; Gators drop second consecutive top-10 contest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight match, Florida Lacrosse fell short of defeating a top-10 opponent.

The no. 7 Gators (1-2) lost 18-8 to no. 5 Maryland (3-0) on the road.

The Terrapins raced out to a 7-1 lead after the first quarter, and the orange and blue never could mount a necessary comeback.

Danielle Pavinelli and Emily Heller each scored a hat trick in the contest, giving Pavinelli 14 goals on the season and Heller 6. Ashley Gonzalez was the only other Gators player to score a goal.

Maryland was led by Hannah Leubecker and Aurora Cordingly. Each posted a four-goal day, followed by Shannon Smith who chipped in with three more goals.

Florida returns home to prepare for their next match against Stony Brook on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Dizney Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.