Florida loses road match to Maryland; Gators drop second consecutive top-10 contest

Pavinelli’s four goals not enough to lead Gators to victory
Gator lacrosse players pose for the camera at Dizney Stadium
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight match, Florida Lacrosse fell short of defeating a top-10 opponent.

The no. 7 Gators (1-2) lost 18-8 to no. 5 Maryland (3-0) on the road.

The Terrapins raced out to a 7-1 lead after the first quarter, and the orange and blue never could mount a necessary comeback.

Danielle Pavinelli and Emily Heller each scored a hat trick in the contest, giving Pavinelli 14 goals on the season and Heller 6. Ashley Gonzalez was the only other Gators player to score a goal.

Maryland was led by Hannah Leubecker and Aurora Cordingly. Each posted a four-goal day, followed by Shannon Smith who chipped in with three more goals.

Florida returns home to prepare for their next match against Stony Brook on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Dizney Stadium.

