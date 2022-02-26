Free books and shoes handed out to kids in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Students got the keys to success with free books in Alachua County. Read Across America partnered with Waldo leaders, the county library district, and more to kick off the giveaway event.

More than a thousand books and nearly one hundred pairs of shoes were given to kids ages three to thirteen. Susan Senterfitt the Gainesville Elks Lodge president said this event is meant to promote the importance of reading.

“Our kids are our future and everybody needs somebody to believe in them. If we don’t believe in them then where’s our future going to be. So it’s up to us to let them know they are important, they are special and we want to equip them with books and knowledge.”

The leftover books and shoes will be donated to children in need in Waldo.

