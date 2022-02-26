Advertisement

Free books and shoes handed out to kids in Waldo

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Students got the keys to success with free books in Alachua County. Read Across America partnered with Waldo leaders, the county library district, and more to kick off the giveaway event.

More than a thousand books and nearly one hundred pairs of shoes were given to kids ages three to thirteen. Susan Senterfitt the Gainesville Elks Lodge president said this event is meant to promote the importance of reading.

“Our kids are our future and everybody needs somebody to believe in them. If we don’t believe in them then where’s our future going to be. So it’s up to us to let them know they are important, they are special and we want to equip them with books and knowledge.”

The leftover books and shoes will be donated to children in need in Waldo.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

An Alachua County leader is sharing his experience as a black man rising the ranks of a Fortune...
Community leader shares his story with his new novel
An Alachua County leader is sharing his experience as a black man rising the ranks of a Fortune...
Community leader shares his story with his new novel
Alumni of Richardson high school have come from all over the state to celebrate the history and...
Alumni at an old historic high school in Lake City reunited for a special dedication
A Gainesville man is behind bars after being accused of sex acts with a child in his family
Gainesville man arrested after accusations of sexual actions against a child
A Gainesville man is behind bars after being accused of sex acts with a child in his family
Gainesville man arrested after accusations of sexual actions against a child