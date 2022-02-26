Advertisement

A Gainesville woman is empowering the next generation through her mentoring organization, “F.L.Y”

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lashay Johnson started the First Love Yourself mentoring organization, otherwise known as F.L.Y, in two-thousand and eighteen after spending seven years mentoring young women on her own.

“Challenges that I faced caused me to start F.L.Y. I want to be influential for girls and women who are facing adversity” said Johnson.

The organization is comprised of thirteen mentors who are paired between eight mentees ranging from ages fourteen to twenty-five, on current issues they are facing.

“It is not so much of advice of saying ‘this is what I did this is what you should do’ It’s let’s figure it out, let’s carve your own path and you have someone there that can walk with you through this journey” said Johnson.

Through one-on-one sessions about mental health, self esteem, finances and more, Lashay’s goal is to be the person she hoped she had growing up.

One woman that Lashay has mentored since she’s been in fifth grade said the opportunities the organization offers have allowed her to explore new passions.

“Some of the opportunities are community based so you talk to other people in the community” said Dominique Carter.

Growing up, Dominique wanted to become a teacher but after being mentored she now wants to pursue law.

“It gives you a safe space to be more comfortable. It’s not like you’re talking to strangers. You’re talking to people that go through the same thing that you do”

If needed, F.L.Y connects mentees with professionals at Step by Step behavioral health services, for free therapy sessions.

With the help of community partners and her fellow mentors, Lashay is creating a brighter future for these women and allowing them to fly.

