Gator pitching dominates Georgia State in series opener, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Starter Hunter Barco and reliever Nick Ficarrotta combined to strike out 18 batters for No. 15 Florida on Friday night, as the Gators opened a three-game series against visiting Georgia State with a 4-1 victory. Barco fanned 12 Panthers in six innings of work while allowing one run on three hits, while Ficarrotta pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the save, adding six more K’s.

Florida has won its first three games of the week and has allowed one run in each contest.

Offensively, Wyatt Langford homered in the third inning and Josh Rivera went deep in the eighth to account for two of Florida’s four runs. The rest of the scoring came on an RBI groundout by Langford in the first and a wild pitch. Florida totaled nine hits in the game and did not commit an error.

Ficarrotta has now accounted for 7.2 scoreless innings this week, factoring in his performance against Stetson on Tuesday.

The Gators and Panthers face off twice more this weekend, at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

