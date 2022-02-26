Man who killed two people on Thanksgiving due to a wreck on I-75 is now behind bars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man responsible for causing a Thanksgiving Day wreck near the High Springs exit on I-75 is behind bars.

24-year-old Demiko White is currently being held in the Orange County Jail but faces charges in Alachua County on two counts of DUI vehicular manslaughter and 2 counts of vehicular homicide.

It’s for causing the crash that killed 13-year-old Ashton Hall and her great grandmother, Patricia Williams after he was arrested in Pinellas County on a warrant in January.

W hite will appear in the Alachua County Court House for a hearing on April 4th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.