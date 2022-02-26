No. 3 UF gymnastics team outduels No. 2 Oklahoma on senior night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Friday’s regular season home finale had all the makings of an instant classic, and the Gator gymnastics team sure delivered. No. 3 Florida defeated No. 2 Oklahoma, 198.100 to 197.750 in a matchup of schools that have combined to win six of the last nine NCAA team titles. Florida stayed unbeaten on the season with the sixth-highest single meet score this season.

Senior Trinity Thomas scored her second straight perfect 10.0 on floor and the 13th of her UF career. Thomas either won or tied for the win in all four events en route to an all-around score of 39.850. In addition to her 10.0 on floor, Thomas added scores of 9.975 on beam, 9.950 on bars, and 9.925 on vault.

Other standout performances included Megan Skaggs, who equaled a collegiate best on bars with a 9.950, and Sloane Blakely’s personal best of 9.925 on vault. Nya Reed also electrified the crowd with a 9.950 on floor.

Attendance for the meet was 9,685, an O’Connell Center record. Florida wraps up SEC competition next Friday at Auburn. The Gators can clinch the outright regular season league title with a win.

