Ocala Police ask the public for help in finding tech thieves

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are calling on the public to help in the search for two suspected thieves.

Officials with the department posted a picture saying that the women are wanted for stealing a pair of iPhones from a store in the city.

If you recognize these women or the car in the picture, officials ask people to contact the Ocala Police Department.

