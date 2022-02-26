Advertisement

Ocala Police ask the public for help in finding tech thieves

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are calling on the public to help in the search for two suspected thieves.

Officials with the department posted a picture saying that the women are wanted for stealing a pair of iPhones from a store in the city.

If you recognize these women or the car in the picture, officials ask people to contact the Ocala Police Department.

