Advertisement

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. leads Florida to series sweep of Georgia

O'Connell Center, Wednesday
O'Connell Center, Wednesday(Jesse Gann, WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With only three regular season games remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament begins, the Florida Men’s Basketball team needs every win
it can get to possibly avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for only the second time under Head Coach Mike White.

Athens, Ga. native Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made sure the orange and blue didn’t blow their chance to earn one against Georgia.

Behind Fleming Jr.’s game-high 27 points, along with three other starters finishing in double figures, the Gators (18-11) dominated the Bulldogs (6-23), 84-72, to sweep the season series. Saturday’s victory was also the sixth straight win for Florida against Georgia.

Fleming Jr.’s homecoming between the hedges couldn’t have gone more perfectly for the graduate transfer. He knocked down 11-18 shots, including 4-9 from three point range, and dished out four assists.

Tyree Appleby, Myreon Jones, and Colin Castleton each scored double digits to combine for a little more than 50 percent of the team’s total score. Appleby’s 21 points came on 7-13 shooting, including making 5-9 from beyond the arch. Jones posted 13 on 4-9 shooting, and Castleton had a quiet 10 points on going 5-9 from the field.

On average, Florida only makes about eight three-pointers a game, but Saturday, the orange and blue buried 14 of 31 attempts - that’s a 45 percent clip from the outside. While they only attempted 10 free throws all game, the Gators knocked down 80 percent of those shots, too.

At one point, Florida’s largest lead ballooned to 17 points, but by the time the clock hit 0:00 the final score favored the Gators by a dozen.

Florida now prepares to go back on the road and finish their season series with Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on...
Lugo collects fourth win as Gators down Golden Grizzlies
Florida baseball hit four home runs in their 13-4 victory against Georgia State.
Florida pounds Georgia State to clinch weekend series
Gator lacrosse players pose for the camera at Dizney Stadium
Florida loses road match to Maryland; Gators drop second consecutive top-10 contest
Florida Ballpark, Friday
Gator pitching dominates Georgia State in series opener, 4-1