Phlandrous Fleming Jr. leads Florida to series sweep of Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With only three regular season games remaining before the Southeastern Conference Tournament begins, the Florida Men’s Basketball team needs every win

it can get to possibly avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for only the second time under Head Coach Mike White.

Athens, Ga. native Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made sure the orange and blue didn’t blow their chance to earn one against Georgia.

Behind Fleming Jr.’s game-high 27 points, along with three other starters finishing in double figures, the Gators (18-11) dominated the Bulldogs (6-23), 84-72, to sweep the season series. Saturday’s victory was also the sixth straight win for Florida against Georgia.

Fleming Jr.’s homecoming between the hedges couldn’t have gone more perfectly for the graduate transfer. He knocked down 11-18 shots, including 4-9 from three point range, and dished out four assists.

Tyree Appleby, Myreon Jones, and Colin Castleton each scored double digits to combine for a little more than 50 percent of the team’s total score. Appleby’s 21 points came on 7-13 shooting, including making 5-9 from beyond the arch. Jones posted 13 on 4-9 shooting, and Castleton had a quiet 10 points on going 5-9 from the field.

On average, Florida only makes about eight three-pointers a game, but Saturday, the orange and blue buried 14 of 31 attempts - that’s a 45 percent clip from the outside. While they only attempted 10 free throws all game, the Gators knocked down 80 percent of those shots, too.

At one point, Florida’s largest lead ballooned to 17 points, but by the time the clock hit 0:00 the final score favored the Gators by a dozen.

Florida now prepares to go back on the road and finish their season series with Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday, March 1.

