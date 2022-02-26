Students show their Goats as the Southeastern Youth Fair kicks-off

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southeastern Youth Fair is the largest all-youth fair in the state of Florida. As kids throughout schools in Marion County competed showing their goats on Friday to become the next grand champion.

“They work the whole year getting their projects ready. There’s a lot that goes into it, today’s the show day, but really the lessons are learned before this day ever occurs,” said president Molly Rowe.

Roberto Zubieta took home multiple prizes including being named the Grand Champion Meat Goat and he talked about the main lesson he has learned.

“It’s time management, these goats you have to be up early in the morning feeding them, late at night feeding them. Making sure their stalls are clean and keeping them nice and healthy because these goats will flop on you the next day.”

For Bella Shine and her friend Chesney Doney they show heifers and steers and said they look forward to the youth fair every year. They added the best part is teaching the young kids.

“You win some you lose some that’s for sure. But it’s all worth it at least you get the opportunity to do it but you win some and you lose some,” said Shine.

The event will feature additional activities from a dog show to even a swine and guinea pig show. The fair runs all the way through March 5.

