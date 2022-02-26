Advertisement

Union County JROTC leadership team advanced to a national championship in the nations capital

By Kristin Chase
Feb. 25, 2022
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Cadets are heading to Washington DC in June for the US Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship.

“This is my fifteenth year doing this, we’ve never been able to do that” said Sr. Army instructor, Lt. Col. Kevin Steverson.

The group of six cadets advanced through two phases of online competitions where they were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership skills, and financial literacy.

“They have proven themselves in the respected positions as well as in the curriculum based questions. They give it 100%. They always focus and help each other focus” said Steverson.

This is one of only forty teams to advance out of fourteen-hundred nationwide.

They are also one of only three teams to advance in Florida.

Cadet Command Sergeant Major of Union County JROTC says the achievement came as a surprise but brought everyone together even more.

“We sharpen each other, we make up for each others flaws. Cohesiveness is definitely something that is very important to our program as a whole but when we achieve things at this level together it definitely brings us closer” said Adam Ali.

Leading up to the championship, preparation will include practice tests and lots of studying, but hometown pride motivates these cadets to push through.

“We are from a small county so I think this big accomplishment will bring us a lot closer” said Supply and Logistics Officer, Emma Fulton.

Whether its in the nations capitol or a high school classroom, hard work and dedication will always be the priority for Union County JROTC Cadets.

Latest News

