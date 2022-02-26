Advertisement

University of Florida graduate students protest against unfair living wages

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduate students at the University of Florida plan to protest what they say are less-than living wages that the university currently pays them.

The protest will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m outside of Tigert Hall. 

Students say due to rising inflation, they are paid less now than they were in 2017.  Currently, grad students on 12-month appointments make 21,000 dollars a year, while nine month appointments make 16,000 dollars.

They will also hold collective bargaining talks with the University next Thursday as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Union County JROTC leadership team advanced to a national championship in the nations capital
Union County JROTC leadership team advanced to a national championship in the nations capital
Union County JROTC leadership team advanced to a national championship in the nations capital
A Gainesville woman is empowering the next generation through her mentoring organization, “F.L.Y”
A Gainesville woman is empowering the next generation through her mentoring organization, “F.L.Y”
Students show their Goats as the Southeastern Youth Fair kicks-off
Students show their Goats as the Southeastern Youth Fair kicks-off