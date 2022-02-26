University of Florida graduate students protest against unfair living wages

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduate students at the University of Florida plan to protest what they say are less-than living wages that the university currently pays them.

The protest will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m outside of Tigert Hall.

Students say due to rising inflation, they are paid less now than they were in 2017. Currently, grad students on 12-month appointments make 21,000 dollars a year, while nine month appointments make 16,000 dollars.

They will also hold collective bargaining talks with the University next Thursday as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.