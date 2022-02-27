Advertisement

Alachua County adds two new historical markers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County added more state-designated historical markers Sunday. Residents gathered in the City of Alachua to commemorate the new markers.

The first honors the history of Spring Hill United Methodist Church and Old Bellamy Road. The next remembers the early settler William Henry Traxler. Both recount life during the 1800′s.

“I was born here on this road and it used to be very busy he had a mill and a cotton gin and all of that is gone. So I thought someone’s got to remember this,” said Carolyn Testrake.

Both markers can be viewed at the church to learn the history of the Traxler family.

