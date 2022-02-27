Alumni at an old historic high school in Lake City reunited for a special dedication

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alumni of Richardson high school have come from all over the state to celebrate the history and impact the school has had on their lives.

Richardson high school was the main school that black students attended in Columbia County before integration.

The original building was torn down in the late 1970′s and is now re-purposed as the Richardson Community Center.

A remembrance event included a sideshow of pictures from the old school followed by tributes from classmates and teachers.

“It’s a good feeling being able to see the people you grew up with, went to school with. Being able to come back. Because a lot of them have gone on, so the ones that are still living. It is so exciting seeing the ones you grew up with” said alumna, Betty-Ann Wilson-Jefferson.

On top of reunions and reflection into the past, the main component of the event is the unveiling of a new historical monument.

“It tells the story of how education started in this county for people of color” said Philip Mobley, manager of North Star Family Center.

With the unveiling of the landmark the school is officially designated a historical site.

Lake City and Columbia County commissioners, as well as other city organizations, declared February 26th as “Richardson High School Day”.

“We just stick together, we love each other. And when one cry, we all cry” said alumna, Joan Lester Jones.

Tears were shed at the event, but with pride and honor as a school that means the world to some, will now be known by all.

