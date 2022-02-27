Advertisement

Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations Thursday. New economic sanctions on Russia pushed the price of a barrel of oil toward $100.(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

