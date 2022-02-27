Bethany Barfield named the 2022 National Watermelon Queen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry’s own Bethany Barfield is being named the 2022 National Watermelon Queen.

Barfield had beat out other state winners from around the nation at this weekend’s competition in Nashville.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe says he’s proud of her accomplishment.

