Community leader shares his story with his new novel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County leader is sharing his experience as a black man rising the ranks of a Fortune 500 company in a new book.

Jamar Hebert, the president of 100 Black Men Greater Gainesville, is releasing, “The Only Black Man in the Room” on Juneteenth of this year.

The book is meant to highlight issues of race and reconciliation in the modern workplace.

Pre-orders are available now.

