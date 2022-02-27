Florida pounds Georgia State to clinch weekend series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After dropping their opening weekend series, the Florida Baseball team was determined not to duplicate that unwanted outcome against Georgia State.

Mission accomplished.

The Gators (5-2) belted four home runs on their way to bludgeoning the Panthers (4-3), 13-4 to clinch their weekend series at Florida Ballpark.

Colby Halter, Wyatt Lanford, Kris Armstrong, and Rene Lastres all went yard in the blowout win. Halter blasted a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the first to give the orange and blue the early, 1-0, before Georgia State responded by tallying 4 runs over the 2nd and 3rd innings.

In the bottom of the 3rd, after Deric Fabian scored on a sacrifice fly by Sterlin Thompson to make it a 3-2 deficit, Wyatt Langford clubbed a bomb to dead center field to put the Gators in front 4-3. The lead wouldn’t change hands again.

Over the next five innings, Florida put up nine more runs, highlighted by a five-run 8th inning. Thompson double to right center to plate Fabian, again. Then, Langford singled to center to bring home Halter to bring the orange and blue advantage to 11-3. Lastres put the finishing touches on the contest by belting a 2-run home run in his very first at-bat as a Gators.

The exclamation point made it 13-3 at that point. Georgia State did add on one more run in the top of the 9th, but Florida went on to win 13-4 to clinch their weekend series.

There were 12 pitchers used between the two teams in the game. Blake Purnell picked up the win for Florida. Purnell entered the game in the top of the 3rd after starter Philip Abner was pulled and the Gators were behind. He threw three scoreless innings and only allowed four hits.

Florida will try to sweep the series on Sunday, when the two teams meet at 1 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.

