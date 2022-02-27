Advertisement

Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville.

The crash happened at the intersection of NW 43rd Street and NW 39th Avenue.

Both vehicles involved, a purple SUV and a white crossover were both badly damaged with one vehicle flipping over.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews had to extract the driver out of that vehicle.

According to GPD, both people’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

