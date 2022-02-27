Gainesville man arrested after accusations of sexual actions against a child
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after being accused of sex acts with a child in his family.
According to Gainesville police office records, 33-year old Jose Lopez was arrested on Friday after an 11-year old in his family accused him of performing sex acts for over a year.
Lopez is accused of rubbing his genitals on the child.
Lopez is in the Alachua County jail on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.
