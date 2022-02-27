Golf cart crash causes a Dixie County man to be airlifted

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Dixie County Saturday night.

According to FHP, a 37-year-old man was driving a golf cart on US Highway 19 near Tennille around 10:30 pm, when for unknown reasons he crashed.

He was life-flighted to UF Health Shands with severe injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

