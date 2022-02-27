Live Oak residents celebrate during this years strawberry festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Live Oak celebrated National Strawberry Day with their own strawberry festival.

The event featured arts and crafts, food, and of course plenty of strawberry-themed deserts and activities.

Ocala will be hosting its festival Saturday, March 5th.

TRENDING STORY: Community leader shares his story with his new novel

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.