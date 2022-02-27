Live Oak residents celebrate during this years strawberry festival
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Live Oak celebrated National Strawberry Day with their own strawberry festival.
The event featured arts and crafts, food, and of course plenty of strawberry-themed deserts and activities.
Ocala will be hosting its festival Saturday, March 5th.
