Lugo collects fourth win as Gators down Golden Grizzlies

Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on...
Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 4 Florida Softball team continued its red hot start to the 2022 season, by defeating Oakland University 6-1 in game two of the UCF Knights Classic.

Natalie Lugo threw five scoreless innings and only allowed one earned run on one hit, as the Gators (14-0) defeated the Golden Grizzlies (2-1), 6-1.

Charla Echols contributed half of the orange and blue’s run total with three rbi, despite going just 1-3 in the contest.

Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace each recorded two hits in the victory and scored a run.

In total, Florida scored its six runs on eight hits and drew a pair of walks.

The Gators will finish out the Orlando-based tournament with a double header on Sunday, February 27.

Up first for Florida will be the Cinderella darling of the 2021 Women’s College World Series - James Madison University. That game will be played at 1 p.m.

The Gators will finish up the day by squaring off with tournament host, Central Florida. The Knights swept last year’s season series, thanks to a walk-off win at home and then blanked Florida 7-0 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

