Lugo collects fourth win as Gators down Golden Grizzlies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 4 Florida Softball team continued its red hot start to the 2022 season, by defeating Oakland University 6-1 in game two of the UCF Knights Classic.

Natalie Lugo threw five scoreless innings and only allowed one earned run on one hit, as the Gators (14-0) defeated the Golden Grizzlies (2-1), 6-1.

Charla Echols contributed half of the orange and blue’s run total with three rbi, despite going just 1-3 in the contest.

Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace each recorded two hits in the victory and scored a run.

In total, Florida scored its six runs on eight hits and drew a pair of walks.

The Gators will finish out the Orlando-based tournament with a double header on Sunday, February 27.

Up first for Florida will be the Cinderella darling of the 2021 Women’s College World Series - James Madison University. That game will be played at 1 p.m.

The Gators will finish up the day by squaring off with tournament host, Central Florida. The Knights swept last year’s season series, thanks to a walk-off win at home and then blanked Florida 7-0 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

