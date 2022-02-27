Advertisement

Moms Demand Action let their voices be heard on common sense gun safety measures

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action let their voices be heard, demanding change to gun laws.

Susan Browder said she’s fighting for change after her daughter was shot and killed by her husband.

“He put a bullet through her throat and another through her shoulder, it took her five days to die. That certainly alerted us to how rampant the issue of gun violence is in this county.”

They are demanding the Florida legislature to take action on common sense gun safety measures. With one being the stand your ground law.

“Basically what that law is shoot first ask questions later. In states that have stand your ground laws there’s been a 32 percent increase in homicide rates,” Rebecca Darnell.

Robin Lillie’s son Tyler Pierson Sr. was murdered in his apartment in October of 2019 and she had a message for people with guns.

“If they don’t have a permit they don’t need it. If you don’t know how to use them you don’t need to have them and just put the guns down period.”

The moms said they’ll keep fighting until there’s safer guns laws in Alachua County and throughout Florida.

