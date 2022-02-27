The national trucker convoy traveled through a North Central Florida rest stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The group of truckers are traveling from California to Washington DC to advocate for freedoms.

The convoy stopping in Lake City, is protesting mask and vaccine mandates.

The group of truckers were met at the rest stop with like-minded supporters.

“No matter what your opinion is, or your thoughts on religion or anything else these guys are standing up for every one of us. So we are just supporting that family and those truckers and others in those caravans. So that’s why were here” said John Bird, “Trucker Convoy” supporter.

The convoy is inspired by the Canadian protestors who blocked a border bridge while opposing mandates.

