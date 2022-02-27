Scholarship applications are now open thanks to an Alachua county organization

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County organization is open for scholarship applications.

The County Conservation Trust’s Wild For All Scholarship application must be completed by March 1st.

Applicants have to be in an environmental and natural resource management field and be a person of color.

