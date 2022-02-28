2021 a record year for UDEST agents

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The tactics have changed in the fight to get the illegal narcotics off the streets of north central Florida.

Investigators with the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), seized a record number of illegal drugs in 2021.

“It’s the busiest year I’ve seen on the books so far,” Director of UDEST, Capt. Jason Douglas said.

They confiscated more than 24 pounds of cocaine, over 69 pounds of crystal meth and 33 pounds of fentanyl. Totaling more than 4.5 million dollars.

Fentanyl is highly addictive and is contributing to the rise in over dose deaths.

It’s being found mixed in with just about every other drug on the market.

“We’re finding it in every single drug we’re testing that we’re working on,” Douglas said.

UDEST agents also seized more than $395,000 dollars in cash, assets, and 60 guns plus ammunition.

That’s why places like the Outpatient Recovery Center and Associates (ORCA) and its treatment program are so important.

“Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times more powerful than heroin. We’re seeing it in every single new patient,” ORCA Addiction Specialist, Rebekah Morris said.

They provide outpatient medication assisted treatment to help those with an opioid dependency.

“When you stop that opiate, you’re not getting dopamine any longer so that is the big struggle. People go through the physical withdrawals, but the mental withdrawals, actually people can become suicidal,” President and CEO of ORCA, Sally Nichols said.

Morris said it only takes a moment of bravery.

“It just takes that moment of calling, walking through the door and getting yourself the help that you need. It only takes a few minutes of bravery to face your addiction,” she said.

Kandall Gervais was one of those brave individuals.

“It was a long road of chaos and insanity whenever I was using drugs and alcohol, but I finally surrendered to the process and decide to have a new way of life,” Gervais said.

But he almost didn’t survive to make that decision.

“I did what I thought was heroin, and it turned out to be carfentanil/carfentanyl which a grain can kill a man my size,” he said.

He flat lined twice but came to when he heard his father by his side. Now he’s made it his mission to help others in similar situations.

“I encourage people who are out there struggling, to get involved and do something about it. Don’t let your past define your future,” he said.

A transformation from a dark past to a future living in the light.

