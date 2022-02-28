FHSAA approves Metro/Suburban classification plan for football, beginning in fall of 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a major change to Florida high school football, the FHSAA Board of Directors voted on Monday 9-7 to divide its member schools into Metro, Suburban, and Rural classifications, thus creating nine state championships and a potential for greater competitive balance.

State coaches like Price Harris of Dunnellon High School, whose team made the state 4A semifinals in 2018 and the state 5A semifinals in 2020, had been pushing for the new policy to allow schools outside the state’s most populous areas a better chance of claiming a state title.

Over the last 10 years, schools now recognized as Suburban have combined to win just nine state titles in Classes 2A through 7A. Teams now grouped together in the Metro Classification combined for the remaining 68 state titles in that same amount of time.

“We did everything off data, and we didn’t want this to be driven by anything other than data,” said Harris. “This is a step in the correct direction, of course it’s going to be rocky and different and there will have to be changes made along the way but this could bring some competitive balance that our state has lacked.”

The Metro Classification will consist of schools in Florida’s eight most populous counties (Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Duval, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Seminole). No North Central Florida schools fit this category.

The Suburban Classification will consist of schools in the remaining 59 counties.

Below is a list of how the classifications break down according to enrollment.

Metro Classification

4A: 2356+ (64 schools)

3A: 1675-2355 (64 schools)

2A: 601-1674 (64 schools)

1A: 600 and below (36 schools)

Suburban Classification

4A: 1893+ (68 schools)

3A: 1443-1892 (68 schools)

2A: 601-1442 (68 schools)

1A: 600 and below (30 schools)

Rural Classification

1A: 600 and below (33 schools)

A specific breakdown of which schools will fit into each district within each classification will be made available at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.