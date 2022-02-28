Florida completes sweep of Georgia State in weekend series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After scoring 13 runs in game two of their weekend series with Georgia State, Florida continued to pour on the crooked numbers as it earned a sweep of the Panthers.

The Gators (6-2) exploded for seven runs in the 5th inning, as Jud Fabian hit his first home run of the season to lead the orang and blue to a dominant 12-1 victory against Georgia State (4-4).

Timmy Manning took the hill for the Gators and only allowed one run through four innings of work. He got some much needed help from his defense in the top of the 2nd to bail him out of a jam. With the bases loaded and two outs, Georgia States Max Ryerson hit a fly ball drifting toward the right field foul line, but Sterlin Thompson made a diving catch to end the inning and save a few more runs from crossing the plate.

In the bottom of the 4th, Kendrick Calilao tied the game with a single to left field to score Josh Rivera from third.

The bottom of the 5th broke the entire game wide open. Florida would score seven runs to race out to an 8-1 lead. With a man on and no outs, Jud Fabian blasted a fastball over the wall in left center to put the Gators in front 3-1. Following a couple rbi singles, Jud’s brother, freshman Deric Fabian singled to left to drive in the sixth run of the game for Florida. Of the seven runs scored in the home half of the 5th, four of them came with two outs.

The Gators would add 4 more runs over the final three and-a-half innings to go on to win, convincingly.

For the three game series, Florida outscored Georgia State 29-6.

