Advertisement

Marion County inmate behind a conspiracy to murder the witness of a correction officer’s death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of killing former Marion County corrections officer Ronnie Damon is being charged with another crime. 

Deputies say 23-year-old inmate Dashawn Williams tried to organize the killing of a fellow prisoner who witnessed the Damon murder.

Williams is charged with conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a witness,    he’s already charged with first-degree murder for killing Damon at his home in 2016. 

Deputies say Williams engaged in cryptic conversations on the phone to set up the hit while he was in state custody.  

He has since been moved back to the Marion county jail.

TRENDING STORY: Part of Fort King Rd. in Ocala closed for two weeks due to utility installation

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

A shooting in Alachua sent one person to the hospital
Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man
A shooting in Alachua sent one person to the hospital
Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man
The man accused of killing former Marion County corrections officer Ronnie Damon is being...
Marion County inmate behind a conspiracy to murder the witness of a correction officer’s death
Ukrainian missionaries from Gainesville pray for loved ones impacted by the war
Ukrainian missionaries from Gainesville pray for loved ones impacted by the war