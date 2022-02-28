Marion County inmate behind a conspiracy to murder the witness of a correction officer’s death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of killing former Marion County corrections officer Ronnie Damon is being charged with another crime.

Deputies say 23-year-old inmate Dashawn Williams tried to organize the killing of a fellow prisoner who witnessed the Damon murder.

Williams is charged with conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a witness, he’s already charged with first-degree murder for killing Damon at his home in 2016.

Deputies say Williams engaged in cryptic conversations on the phone to set up the hit while he was in state custody.

He has since been moved back to the Marion county jail.

