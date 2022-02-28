Mayor Lauren Poe gives his final State of the City address at the Cade Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mayor Lauren Poe spoke highly of the Gainesville City Commission in his annual keynote, and said their future goals aim to make Gainesville more inclusive on many fronts.

The issue of increased violence in Gainesville youth was discussed in Poe’s address among other things.

The mayor explained many of the plans implemented thus far are working, but there is more work to be done.

“Gainesville’s youth is calling out to us to do more and break the perpetual cycle of community violence. We will answer their call. $350,000 is allocated this year to create a division of youth services,” said Poe.

An additional $650,000 is being allocated to address rising violent crimes.

Poe said this will hopefully bring young members of the community together through positive activities.

Meanwhile, protesters stood in solidarity outside the Cade Museum for those in Gainesville who are quote, consistently left behind by the city commission.

Mayor Poe closed his address with remarks of Gainesville becoming a world-class city.

“Together we will go on our progress and fully unlock Gainesville’s potential as a world-class city. By elevating policies that expand access to affordable homes, quality education, great jobs, a healthy environment and thriving neighborhoods,” said Poe.

