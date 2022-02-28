Missouri spoils Florida’s senior night; Tigers beat Gators 78-73

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final game of the regular season for the Florida Women’s Basketball team was supposed to end with its seniors being honored for their contribution to the program, and a win against Missouri.

Only one of those two things happened.

Despite leading 20-10 with 7:37 to play in the second quarter, the Gators (20-9) allowed the Tigers (18-11) to go on a 19-2 run to close the first half, and were never able to recover, losing 78-73 to suffer their third consecutive loss to close out the regular season.

Florida seniors Zippy Broughton, Kiki Smith, Emanuely de Oliviera, and Christina Moore combined to score 42 points. Smith led the quartet with 15 points, but did not play her best game, as she was just 5-17 from the field, including going 0-4 from beyond the arch. Smith also had four turnovers in the loss.

Jordyn Merritt was the Gators leading scorer in the contest. She posted a career-high 23 points. Merritt hit 7-17 shots and went a perfect 6-6 from the foul line.

Mizzou’s Hayley Frank led the way for the Tigers. Frank posted a game-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She was one of four players on her team to score in double figures.

Another key stat that favored Mizzou was the foul line. They hit 25-29 foul shots, while Florida only made 15-19.

The Gators will now turn their attention to the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament and try to halt their three-game losing streak.

The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday, March 2.

