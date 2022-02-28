Part of Fort King Rd. in Ocala closed for two weeks due to utility installation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A stretch of Fort King Rd. will be closed for two weeks due to a utility installation for the Watula Townhomes project.
The stretch between SE Alvares Ave. and SE Watula Ave. will be closed through March 11.
Detour routes:
Eastbound Detour: Right onto SE Watula Ave., left onto SE Second St., left onto SE Alvarez Ave., back onto E Fort King St.
Westbound Detour: Left on SE Alvarez Ave., right onto SE Second St., right onto SE Watula Ave., back onto E Fort King St.
For more information, please contact the City Engineer’s Office, Capital Projects Division at 352-629-8419.
