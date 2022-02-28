Part of Fort King Rd. in Ocala closed for two weeks due to utility installation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A stretch of Fort King Rd. will be closed for two weeks due to a utility installation for the Watula Townhomes project.

The stretch between SE Alvares Ave. and SE Watula Ave. will be closed through March 11.

Detour routes:

Eastbound Detour: Right onto SE Watula Ave., left onto SE Second St., left onto SE Alvarez Ave., back onto E Fort King St.

Westbound Detour: Left on SE Alvarez Ave., right onto SE Second St., right onto SE Watula Ave., back onto E Fort King St.

For more information, please contact the City Engineer’s Office, Capital Projects Division at 352-629-8419.

