Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple suspends product sales in Russia
People from other nationalities trying to leave Ukraine are having a hard time on the border...
People from other countries fleeing Ukraine say they are facing discrimination
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST