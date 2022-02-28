UF names Kelly Rae Finley head women’s basketball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading the UF women’s basketball program to a stunningly successful regular season, Kelly Rae Finley has been elevated from Interim Head Coach to Head Coach, Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced on Monday. Finley becomes the 11th head coach in program history.

Under Finley’s guidance, The Gators finished the regular season 20-9 overall, including a 10-6 mark in SEC play to earn the No. 5 seed for this week’s conference tournament. It is Florida’s first 20-win season in six years, and it led to Florida being ranked as high as No. 15 in the AP Top 25.

Florida has defeated six ranked opponents for the first time in 16 years, won six SEC road games, and went through a stretch where it went 10-1. The team’s success followed an offseason in which previous head coach Cam Newbauer resigned and was the subject of allegations of abusive behavior. Finley served on Newbauer’s staff beginning in 2017 and earned a promotion to Associate Head Coach in 2019.

“I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to lead our women’s basketball program and I believe that together we will be able to achieve great things. I’m forever grateful for our staff and student-athletes for their dedication to growing this program and I look forward to continuing on this journey,” said Finley in a statement.

Florida enters the SEC tournament on a three-game losing streak and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game on Wednesday.

