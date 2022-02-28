Ukrainian missionaries from Gainesville pray for loved ones impacted by the war

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For one Gainesville couple, the war between Russia and Ukraine hits close to home.

“I would guess I’ve been over there at least 50 times,” said William Wharton, a Gainesville Bible teacher and Ukrainian missionary.

It was a trip to Southern Russia in 1991 that brought Wharton an immense amount of purpose.

Throughout the years, him and his Ukrainian wife Luba Wharton noticed a need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“One teacher said we have about 12 kids that stopped coming to school because they go and try to find food somewhere in the trash cans,” said Luba.

So the Wharton’s started providing meals to hungry children. It started out with about 15 kids, and now they provide meals to students across eight different schools.

“Today we’re feeding about 280, but because of the war the children are not in school,” said Luba.

Luba was born in Ukraine and still has many family members living there. Some of those relatives were forced to hide in a cellar during a recent air raid alert.

She said her family never believed this would turn into a war.

“They (Russian forces) started bombing the cities. A lot of damage, so in the videos and pictures I received today, that I received from Mariupol, some villages are basically ruined,” said Luba.

The Whartons have already started a donation drive to help the Ukrainian refugees that have escaped to Poland.

“We are going to buy 5 gallon buckets and fill them with necessities and send them to the refugees,” said Luba.

William said with people not allowed in the country, and money hard to send, “please pray for Ukraine, that is the best thing you can do right now.”

If you would like to donate, University City Church of Christ will be accepting donations. You can contact them at (352) 372-4911.

