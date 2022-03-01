Alachua County hosting storm drain mural art contest to highlight water quality issues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is trying to increase awareness of water quality issues by hosting an art contest.

Artists ages 16 and up are encouraged to submit proposals for a storm drain mural.

The artwork should communicate the importance of protecting waterways.

The deadline to submit is March 18.

Two winning designs will be painted on drains at Sweetwater Preserve.

To submit artwork to the contest, click HERE.

