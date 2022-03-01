Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Alachua sent one person to the hospital.
Police arrested 44-year-old Rodrick Walker on charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police also stated that Walker is not being charged for the shooting itself at this time and they are investigating if it was in self-defense.
They say Walker shot out of his car at another man on NW 151st lane yesterday evening around 5 o’clock.
Walker fired one shot, hitting the other man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but he did need surgery.
