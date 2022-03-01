Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Alachua sent one person to the hospital.

Police arrested 44-year-old Rodrick Walker on charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police also stated that Walker is not being charged for the shooting itself at this time and they are investigating if it was in self-defense.

They say Walker shot out of his car at another man on NW 151st lane yesterday evening around 5 o’clock.

Walker fired one shot, hitting the other man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but he did need surgery.

