Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Alachua sent one person to the hospital.

  Police arrested 44-year-old Rodrick Walker on charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Police also stated that Walker is not being charged for the shooting itself at this time and they are investigating if it was in self-defense.  

They say Walker shot out of his car at another man on NW 151st lane yesterday evening around 5 o’clock. 

Walker fired one shot, hitting the other man.  The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but he did need surgery. 

