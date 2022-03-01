Camp Crystal Lake Director Scott Burton is threatening to sue Superintendent Carlee Simon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County school district employee is threatening to sue Superintendent Carlee Simon both professionally and personally for defamation after she accused him of mismanaging funds.

An investigation of Camp Crystal Lake Director Scott Burton found no wrongdoing.

In November of last year, Simon sent an email to school board members expressing her concern with how Burton managed funds.

In January, Burton was placed on paid leave as the allegations of fraud were investigated by the review investigations committee, and refuted.

In the letter, Burton’s lawyer says Simon tried to ”assassinate my client’s character” and promote her handpicked personal assistant.

